Julie Hawes Gordon announces she’s filing for another judgeship

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - According to a social media post, Julie Hawes Gordon announced she will be filing for another judgeship.

This announcement comes after Kentucky’s Judicial Conduct Commission ruled to remove the former family court judge.

[Previous Story: Ruling removes family court Judge Julie Gordon; Her appeal denied]

Gordon made the announcement on Facebook after more than 3,200 people voted for her in the primary election last week.

