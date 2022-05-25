Birthday Club
Julie Hawes Gordon announces she’s filing for another judgeship

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - According to a social media post, Julie Hawes Gordon announced she will be filing for another judgeship.

This announcement comes after Kentucky’s Judicial Conduct Commission ruled to remove the former family court judge.

[Previous Story: Ruling removes family court Judge Julie Gordon; Her appeal denied]

Gordon made the announcement on Facebook after more than 3,200 people voted for her in the primary election last week.

