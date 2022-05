EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is the last day of school for EVSC schools.

That means hundreds of seniors are graduating Wednesday night.

Graduation at Reitz High School kicks off at 5.

Next up, Bosse High School’s graduation ceremony starts at 6:30.

Harrison High School’s graduation wraps up the night.

Their ceremony starts at 8:15.

