Evansville resident gives update on cousin involved in Texas elementary school shooting -...

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The death toll has risen in the Texas elementary school shooting.

19 children and two adults have been killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

14 News spoke with Hugo Avila, an Evansville resident whose cousin is a teacher at the elementary.

Hugo’s cousin, Elsa Avila was injured in the shooting. He gave us an update on her.

“She’s as of 30 minutes to an hour ago, she’s conscious, responsive, talking,” Hugo says. “And my cousins and her parents are all talking to her now.”

Hugo says Elsa was hit in the abdomen during the shooting, but believes after a two hour surgery she will be ok.

“She had about a two hour surgery and is expected to recover well,” Hugo says.

Hugo says just Monday Elsa was with her niece and other seniors at their ‘Senior Walk Day’ at Robb Elementary.

Hugo heard the news of the shooting when he received calls from a friend asking was his family in Texas okay.

“It was this afternoon, I was at a job site and a friend from here, who happens to be from Eagle Pass, Texas, called me and said if my family was ok,” Hugo says. “And I was like well sure, and he told me what happened. So, I called to confirm with my mother and she was the one who told me that my cousin was shot and that she was airlifted to San Antonio, Texas,” Hugo continued.

Elsa was believed to be in the school attending their end of the year awards when the shooting happened.

“They had just had end of the year awards, to my understanding, so maybe about half an hour later that’s when it happened,” he says.

Hugo says right now their family is letting Elsa rest.

