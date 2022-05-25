Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville Parks Dept. releases finalized designs for Sunset Skatepark

Conceptual rendering of Sunset Skatepark.
Conceptual rendering of Sunset Skatepark.(Evansville Parks Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Parks and Recreation Department released finalized designs for Sunset Skatepark.

City officials say the concept for the park was developed by Hungar Skateparks.

We’re told it incorporates features requested during a March public input session.

Those updates included a refreshed design for the manual pad in the center of the rink, redesigned ledges to include out and ride-on options, an Amoeba Bowl and a reconfigured bike zone.

Designers say they added a plan for rain gardens to mitigate stormwater runoff.

According to a press release, the design team also ramped up appearances by pulling creative inspiration from the historic Mississippian culture that once thrived during 1000-1450 A.D. a few miles from the park’s location.

Construction on the park is set to begin this fall.

Conceptual rendering of Sunset Skatepark.
Conceptual rendering of Sunset Skatepark.(Evansville Parks Department)
Conceptual rendering of Sunset Skatepark.
Conceptual rendering of Sunset Skatepark.(Evansville Parks Department)
Conceptual rendering of Sunset Skatepark.
Conceptual rendering of Sunset Skatepark.(Evansville Parks Department)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville
UE hires new men’s basketball head coach
UE hires new men’s basketball head coach
Crews are working to clear a wreck involving a semi on North St. Joe Avenue.
N. St. Joseph Ave. back open after semi wreck
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

New art studio allows kids to find creative side no matter their capabilities
New art studio allows kids to find creative side no matter their abilities
New art studio allows kids to find creative side no matter their capabilities - Pt II
New art studio allows kids to find creative side no matter their capabilities - Pt II
Crews called to a house fire in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
No injuries reported in Muhlenberg Co. fire
Man facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation