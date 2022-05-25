Evansville Parks Dept. releases finalized designs for Sunset Skatepark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Parks and Recreation Department released finalized designs for Sunset Skatepark.
City officials say the concept for the park was developed by Hungar Skateparks.
We’re told it incorporates features requested during a March public input session.
Those updates included a refreshed design for the manual pad in the center of the rink, redesigned ledges to include out and ride-on options, an Amoeba Bowl and a reconfigured bike zone.
Designers say they added a plan for rain gardens to mitigate stormwater runoff.
According to a press release, the design team also ramped up appearances by pulling creative inspiration from the historic Mississippian culture that once thrived during 1000-1450 A.D. a few miles from the park’s location.
Construction on the park is set to begin this fall.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.