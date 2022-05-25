Evansville Parks Dept. releases finalized designs for Sunset Skatepark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Parks and Recreation Department released finalized designs for Sunset Skatepark.

City officials say the concept for the park was developed by Hungar Skateparks.

We’re told it incorporates features requested during a March public input session.

Those updates included a refreshed design for the manual pad in the center of the rink, redesigned ledges to include out and ride-on options, an Amoeba Bowl and a reconfigured bike zone.

Designers say they added a plan for rain gardens to mitigate stormwater runoff.

According to a press release, the design team also ramped up appearances by pulling creative inspiration from the historic Mississippian culture that once thrived during 1000-1450 A.D. a few miles from the park’s location.

Construction on the park is set to begin this fall.

Conceptual rendering of Sunset Skatepark. (Evansville Parks Department)

Conceptual rendering of Sunset Skatepark. (Evansville Parks Department)

Conceptual rendering of Sunset Skatepark. (Evansville Parks Department)

