Daviess Co. Schools police practice active shooter drills

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One day after a massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas left 19 children and two adults dead, the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department practiced active shooter response drills.

DCPSPD Lead Law Enforcement Officer Brad Youngman says this training has been on the calendar for months, but recognizes the timing just one day after the shooting in Texas.

“DCPS police is blessed that we have officers on staff that are federally certified active shooter threat response instructors,” Youngman said.

He says school resource officers prepare for a realistic situation, acting as though they are the only police officer in the building.

Youngman says this is training they undergo every year, but hope they never have to use. On a daily basis, Youngman says resource officers are focused on two things.

“The mission of the Daviess County Public School Police Department is number one to provide safety to our buildings and our personnel that are on campus. The second part of that mission is to build positive relationships with the students,” Youngman said.

He says school resource officers make sure they are visible on a school’s campus.

Youngman also says resource officers work hand-in-hand with a mental health team to try to stay ahead of any threats.

It’s not just police who go through active shooter training, Youngman says students learn about what to do in the case of a lockdown or lock-in.

He says teachers and staff also go through training at least once a year.

“We set the expectations of what they are to do in a lockdown or lockout or different security postures. We show them the different methods that will best keep the students safe,” Youngman said.

School resource officers spent most of Wednesday morning running through drills and talking through different scenarios.

Youngman says it’s important to practice these drills, but hopes they never have to be used.

“We take this very seriously, we hope that something like this would never happen, but we want to make sure that we’re always prepared for that,” Youngman said.

