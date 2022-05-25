McDaniel responds to threats: ‘That’s not going to make a damn bit of difference.’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White, the inmate that escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a former corrections officer, has new attorneys to represent him.

A note of appearance was filed in the Lauderdale County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The defense team is comprised of Mark McDaniel, Robert Tuten, Marcus Helstowski, Nickolas Heatherly and Nicholas Lough.

The document states, “... Mark McDaniel, Robert Tuten, Marcus Helstowski, Nickolas Heatherly and Nicholas Lough, attorneys licensed to practice law in the State of Alabama and in good standing with the Alabama State Bar, and enters their appearances as retained counsel of record for the Defendant, Casey Cole White, and requests that all future pleadings and notices be sent to them at the address which appears herein-below.”

McDaniel and members of White’s family held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the upcoming case and threats that McDaniel and members of the defense team have received.

Attorneys representing Casey White are holding a press conference to discuss the death threats they've received.

McDaniel and members of the defense team have received threats from people over the last few days. McDaniel said the threats that he has received will not make a difference in how he represents Casey White.

“At this office today and in my home, I’ve had some threats come my way,” McDaniel said. “Physical threats and threats to property. Let me say this to the people that’s doing that, that’s not going to make a damn bit of difference. All your calls and all your threats that you make. It’s not going to make any difference.”

“I’ve been practicing law for 45 years. I have been threatened every way you can be threatened and I’ve been accused about everything,” McDaniel added. “So if you want to keep doing that, you just keep on doing it. It’s not going to affect how we’re going to represent this man right here. We’re gonna give him the best defense that we can possibly give.”

WAFF spoke with a member of the new legal team

McDaniel said people have been utilizing social media throughout the past few weeks to get information about White. McDaniel said people should avoid using social media to get information because it can be unreliable.

“Let me say to everybody on social media, the further you go down that rabbit hole, the less reliable your information is,” McDaniel said. “Let me promise you that. Everybody in this room knows that everything is going to come out in the courtroom. This story is going to be told and it is going to be told in the courtroom.”

