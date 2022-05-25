Birthday Club
Birds at Mesker Park Zoo return after nearly a month indoors

Penguins return at Mesker Park Zoo.
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Birds are back at their exhibits at Mesker Park Zoo after being moved inside for nearly a month.

In late April, zoo officials had to move the birds indoors after bird flu was detected nearby.

Leaders moved the zoo’s raptors, penguins, cranes, ostriches and emus to inside locations to protect them from the disease.

On Wednesday, Mesker Zoo was able to bring their birds back.

