17-year-old marine graduates from Ohio County High School

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Graduating students prepared their caps and gowns for Ohio County High School’s graduation ceremony, but one student’s unique qualifications mean he was dressed a little differently.

Easton Kendall graduated early and has since completed recruitment training for the marine corps, qualifying him to wear the marine Dress Blues; and he’s only 17.

Easton says he likes a challenge.

”He told me they were the toughest,” said Easton’s mom Angela Witt.

”In my opinion it’s the hardest branch to be in,” said Easton.

He comes from a military family, but he says most of his relatives served in the Navy or the Army. When he was close to making a decision of which branch to join, not everyone was on board.

”I begged him not to pick the marines,” said Angela.

But he did.

Recruitment training was 13 weeks at Parris Island in South Carolina, and he was one of only a few 17-year-olds there.

He says it was a mental as well as a physical challenge.

”You’ll push yourself past limits you didn’t know you had, like, you’ll break new barriers. Especially for me, I went there at 175 and I came back at 155,” said Easton.

He wasn’t the only one struggling though. While he was training, his family had to adjust to only hearing from him through letters and infrequent phone calls.

”I was just breaking down. I was having a really hard time with it,” said Angela. “Lots of praying, lots of prayers, I would not have made it through without lots of prayers.”

Easton says all the strain was worth it, and it’s hard to describe how it felt once he’d accomplished his goal.

”It felt great, especially because I was leaving a United States Marine,” said Easton. “I went there and I accomplished what I wanted to. It was just the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Thinking about the future, he says once he finishes his time with the Marines, he might switch to another agency or join the police force.

Easton, or more formally, Private First Class Easton Kendall, says the hardest part is over, but his training isn’t quite done.

He says he’ll be leaving again on Thursday for the next round of training, this time in North Carolina.

