UE hires new men’s basketball head coach

By Monica Watkins and Tamar Sher
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has announced a new head coach for their men’s basketball team.

Tuesday afternoon, UE athletic director Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried announced the hiring of Butler University men’s basketball assistant coach David Ragland to be UE’s next head coach.

Before joining the Butler family, Ragland came to Indianapolis with nearly two decades of experience, including as an assistant at Valparasio, Northern Kentucky and Utah State.

He joined the Butler family in April of 2021, and would be entering his second season in the 2022-2023 season under Thad Matta.

Ragland is an Evansville native and graduated from the University of Southern Indiana in 2003 with a degree in Communications.

The news follows UE’s announcement to part ways with former head coach Todd Lickliter on May 5. Two weeks before that, Dr. Ziggy Siegfried was hired as the new Aces Athletic Director.

[Previous Story: UE parts ways with Coach Todd Lickliter, entire men’s basketball staff]

