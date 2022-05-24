Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A truck ran into a building on the west side of Evansville overnight. Officials say a window was busted out and bricks knocked out of the building.

We could learn new information today about a gas line explosion on Evansville’s east side. Residents in the area were temporarily evacuated.

We now know the name of the man killed in Friday night’s homicide in Owensboro. This comes as gun violence continues to rise among teens throughout the city.

A traffic alert for drivers in Gibson County this afternoon. Troopers say several hundred motorcycle riders will be stopping at Love’s Truck Stop on Highway 41.

