Truck hits business on west side of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A truck ran into a building on the west side of Evansville early Tuesday morning.

It happened at a business right on the Lloyd Expressway just west of Wabash Avenue.

Officials say a window was busted out and bricks knocked out of the building.

We’re told the truck then rolled back into the right-hand lane of the Lloyd.

That scene has since been cleaned up, but we’re checking in with police for more information.

