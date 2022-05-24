Birthday Club
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A truck ran into a building on the west side of Evansville early Tuesday morning.

It happened at a business right on the Lloyd Expressway just west of Wabash Avenue.

Officials say a window was busted out and bricks knocked out of the building.

We’re told the truck then rolled back into the right-hand lane of the Lloyd.

That scene has since been cleaned up, but we’re checking in with police for more information.

