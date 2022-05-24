Tell City Police Department finishes up first youth program

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department just wrapped up its youth program.

It’s an opportunity for kids to really understand some of the things their local police officers do.

This was actually the first year that the Tell City Police Department has given some of the local youth a taste of what it’s like being a police officer.

It’s a five-week course where the kids learned anything from the dangers of social media trends, fingerprinting and how to lift them, what a routine day of a police officer looks like, and then, of course, teamwork, and they had some special guest speakers too.

Sgt. Heather Glenn tells us she really wanted to put this program together because she works a night shift, so if she’s ever interacting with kids, they’re usually in some kind of trouble.

She said she really wanted to interact with local kids in a more positive way.

The police department started their citizens’ academy, focused on adults, a few years ago and the adults were so receptive to it and enjoyed it, so officers figured kids would soak it up like a sponge.

We’re told the citizens’ academy formed an alumni association, and they’ve been a key role in making the youth academy a success.

Officers say they’re hoping the course continues for years to come.

”I’ll be honest with you, they have been even way more receptive than I anticipated,” said Sgt. Glenn. “Very intrigued in the class and they engage really well and ask a lot of questions. At first, I was kind of wondering how far involved would they get? Is this something, ‘oh, I just had to do this. . .’ But they have been a very good class, and they’ve definitely been involved in a lot of things and hands-on.”

We’re told the youth academy is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

When the class reopens for their next session, the police department will have those updates on their Facebook page.

