Teen gun violence on the rise in the Tri-State, officials say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in the Tri-State says they’re seeing an uptick in gun violence in teenagers.

Reports have been circulating nationwide about the increase in teenagers using firearms.

The CDC reports that guns became the leading cause of death in teens after they saw a spike in 2020.

In the most recent evidence they’ve collected, gun related deaths in teens nationwide increased by 29.5% from 2019 to 2020. Homicides increased by 33.4% and unintentional fatal shootings increased by 30%.

Owensboro Police public information officer, Andrew Boggess, says that number is also rising here in the Tri-State.

“It is something that we’ve certainly noticed a trend of overall in the last year or so,” said Officer Boggess. “It’s something that we’re doing our best to try to address. There’s much easier access to those weapons than their should be.”

In Owensboro, police say three teenagers were arrested with guns just in the past 10 days, including the 17-year-old who was arrested on May 21 for murder.

Since January, OPD arrested 12 juveniles relating to gun violence.

Evansville police say they’ve arrested a 17-year-old on May 22 for attempted murder when they say he shot at a police officer, and last month a 14-year-old died in an accidental shooting.

Philip Smith, assistant chief with Evansville Police, says keeping this rising number down is in the hands of the entire community.

“So, the question is if there in school for 40 hours and there’s 168 hours in a week, where are they during that 128 hours?” said Smith. “And that’s where I think the entire community comes in where it’s the guardians, the parents, us as law enforcement to make sure we’re enforcing that these kids have good habits.”

Assistant chief Smith says sometimes kids steal these guns from unlocked cars or they find them in their own house.

“The important thing is if you do have firearms in the home with juveniles, you do everything you can to secure them,” said Smith. “Even if you think they’re secure, make them even more secure. Sometimes parents or guardians may have a gun safe, which they’re doing all the right things, but periodically change the code because a lot of kids look over your shoulder.”

Smith says EPD has created new ways to try and tackle this problem.

He says after they have a shooting that involves juveniles, they form a custom notification team to contact the guardians of the kids that were either involved or around the incident so they can become aware.

EPD also says they have increased patrol in target areas where they see the most gun violence.

