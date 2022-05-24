Panther Creek Park in Daviess Co. closed for next 2 days

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Panther Creek Park in Daviess County is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday May 26.

According to a press release, a full closure is scheduled for asphalt sealcoating.

Officials say there will be no access to the park on these days from Wayne Bridge Road or Panther Creek Park Drive via KY-279.

They say if the contractor is unable to complete the work due to weather conditions, a new set of closing dates will be announced early next week.

