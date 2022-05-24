Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon under city-wide boil advisory

(MGN / Pixabay)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mount Vernon is currently under a city-wide boil advisory.

City officials say the Mount Vernon Water Works had a problem with the chlorine injection system.

That caused them to be unable to add an adequate amount of chlorine to the drinking water.

They say the issue has been fixed, but the city will be on a boil order for at least the next 72 hours.

