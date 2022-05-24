Henderson pregnancy clinic giving out free baby formula

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - At Marsha’s Place in Henderson, they say their mission is to help expecting mothers, especially those who need financial assistance with things like diapers, clothes, and baby formula.

When Marsha’s Place executive director Jared Marshall realized that they had the ability to help ease the strain on families during this baby formula shortage, they decided to act.

“During this time especially, we just want to be a blessing to our community. So many families need what we have, so we’ve just thrown open the floodgates, whether you’ve been connected with Marsha’s Place in the past or not,” says Marshall.

Marsha’s Place took to social media to get the word out on the formula, and Client Services Director Christi Bailes says that it started a bit slow, but they’re really starting to see their impact take hold.

“When we first announced that we had formula, we started getting calls, you know, 15, 20 calls a day,” says Bailes, “yesterday, I think we had over 50 calls, and over 60 cans of formula went out.”

Their giving also showed them just how widespread the shortage is.

What started as a way to help their community quickly transformed into helping total strangers.

“They’re coming from Indiana, Illinois, you know, we had a guy from Nashville the other day,” says Bailes.

The formula issue is something that the White House is very aware of according to the Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, Sameera Fazili.

She says one of their strategies for dealing with the shortage, “Operation Fly Formula” has already yielded promising results.

“70,000 pounds of formula landed, in Indiana actually, on Sunday,” says Fazili, “normally trying to bring that amount of formula into the country would have taken two weeks. Because of ‘Operation Fly Formula’, it got here in three days.”

Fazili says they’re going to continue flying in more of these planes in an effort to continually keep baby formula supply up in the U.S.

“All-in-all, this week we will have brought in one-and-a-half million 8-ounce bottles,” says Fazili.

She says the formula is FDA-approved and that it meets all safety standards.

Fazili says President Biden and his team have been working around the clock on the issue, and they’re in contact with both manufacturers and retailers to ensure the issue is sorted out sooner-than-later.

If you need formula, Marsha’s Place is encouraging folks to give them a call, let them know what you need, and they’ll get you set up.

You can call them at (270)-826-9674

If they don’t have what you need specifically, they may be able to find you a proper substitute.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.