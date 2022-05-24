Green River District reports 194 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 194 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, May 17.

Officials say of the new cases, 93 were in Daviess County, 28 were in Ohio County, 26 were in Henderson County, 18 were in Webster County, 16 were in Union County, seven were in McLean County and six came out of Hancock County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Ohio County.

The district is now reporting an average of 28 new cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 30,717 cases, 397 deaths

Muhlenberg Co. - 10,361 cases, 120 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,589 cases, 103 deaths

Henderson Co. - 13,888 cases, 170 deaths

Webster Co. - 3,986 cases, 53 deaths

McLean Co. - 2,619 cases, 55 deaths

Union Co. - 4,306 cases, 55 deaths

Hancock Co. - 2,422 cases, 26 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.