Green River District reports 194 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths over past week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 194 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, May 17.

Officials say of the new cases, 93 were in Daviess County, 28 were in Ohio County, 26 were in Henderson County, 18 were in Webster County, 16 were in Union County, seven were in McLean County and six came out of Hancock County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Ohio County.

The district is now reporting an average of 28 new cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 30,717 cases, 397 deaths
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 10,361 cases, 120 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 7,589 cases, 103 deaths
  • Henderson Co. - 13,888 cases, 170 deaths
  • Webster Co. - 3,986 cases, 53 deaths
  • McLean Co. - 2,619 cases, 55 deaths
  • Union Co. - 4,306 cases, 55 deaths
  • Hancock Co. - 2,422 cases, 26 deaths

