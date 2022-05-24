Evansville Parks Recreation in need of lifeguards; pools set to open June 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city pools are set to open soon, but officials say they still need lifeguards and other employees.

Officials say that for the summer the city hires 150 people, with 70 of them being lifeguards.

Right now, they only have about 60.

Interim parks director Steve Schaefer says the city is looking forward to opening.

“We would love to have more, so we could have open swim at all of our city pools. Most certainly we’ll have city swim teams and swim lessons at our pools this summer,” Schaefer says.

If you’re interested in applying, to be a lifeguard you can click here.

The pools are set to open June 4.

