Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville Parks Recreation in need of lifeguards; pools set to open June 4

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city pools are set to open soon, but officials say they still need lifeguards and other employees.

Officials say that for the summer the city hires 150 people, with 70 of them being lifeguards.

[Related Story: Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation hiring new lifeguards]

Right now, they only have about 60.

Interim parks director Steve Schaefer says the city is looking forward to opening.

“We would love to have more, so we could have open swim at all of our city pools. Most certainly we’ll have city swim teams and swim lessons at our pools this summer,” Schaefer says.

If you’re interested in applying, to be a lifeguard you can click here.

The pools are set to open June 4.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school
Victim identified in Owensboro homicide investigation; Teen facing murder charge
Victim identified in Owensboro homicide investigation; Teen facing murder charge
Newburgh’s annual 4th of July firework show canceled
Hundreds of motorcycle riders stopping in Gibson Co. Tuesday
Hundreds of motorcycle riders stopping in Gibson Co. Tuesday
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville
Truck hits business on west side of Evansville

Latest News

Flights to Destin set to return at EVV
Flights to Destin set to return at EVV
Deaconess hosting pediatric COVID booster clinic Wednesday
Deaconess hosting pediatric COVID booster clinic Wednesday
Panther Creek Park sign
Panther Creek Park in Daviess Co. closed for next 2 days
Evansville Regional Airport.
Flights to Destin set to return at EVV