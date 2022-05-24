Birthday Club
Evansville Christian baseball enters IHSAA competition next season

By Tamar Sher
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With another high school baseball season wrapping up, Evansville Christian continues to make its mark on the diamond, successfully producing talent while working to grow the program from the ground up.

Five years ago, Eagles head coach Joe Paulin began building the Evansville Christian baseball pipeline.

“We started building the program at the Cub level, so the players that are on our varsity team have been developed for three to four years, so we feel confident to be able to compete against anybody,” Paulin said. “We’re looking forward to that tournament at the end of the year that we haven’t had. "

The program has grown from a three player roster to just shy of 50 student-athletes. Some have been noticed by college coaches.

“We really have a special group of seniors,” Paulin said. “We have seven seniors that began the program with us, they’ve won about 65% of their games in the past four years. Brandon Juarez has signed with USI, going to be playing Division I, and he’s been our MVP.”

While the Eagles were in the Southern Roads Conference, Juarez was named the 2019 Conference Player of the Year.

“To be able to start from the bottom to what we are now, being able to compete at the level we are able to compete at even though we weren’t able to go to a sectional, everyone here I just feel so close to,” senior pitcher Juarez said. “Our team has a lot more chemistry than what any other team could have.”

That close bond could be credited to the program’s inclusive ways. While the Eagles are still without a softball team, the program’s third female baseball player can attest to how special the program is.

“I’ve felt a ton of support here,” sophomore infielder Jacie Arnold said. “I was told by someone in the past that I wasn’t big enough or strong enough to be a good competitor, but I’m out here competing against the biggest and the strongest. I think I’m hanging with them pretty well. Everybody being very like-minded is pretty incredible.”

Finishing the season with a winning 10-7 record, the Eagles are confident they’re ready for postseason competition.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

