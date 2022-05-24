East Gibson School Corporation board meeting discusses restructuring elementary schools

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A special school board meeting was held for the East Gibson School Corporation on Monday.

One thing the board is considering is restructuring the elementary schools. The district has been working with a third party, a group called Administrator Assistance.

That group is to do a corporation wide study.

They say the group will continue to look at the district’s finances for a possible need for a referendum, teacher pay was one topic that was brought up.

They say they also want to hear from as many people as they can concerning how to improve the school.

“Currently, the education fund is running in the red,” says Bill Hochgesang, teacher at Northeast Dubois. “38 teachers do not earn the minimum salary required. Our legislator, a year ago, passed a $40,000 minimum for beginning teacher salaries. You have 38 teachers who are not there.”

Administrative assistance will look through their responses from Monday night’s meeting, and will make recommendations to EGSC in two weeks on June 6.

