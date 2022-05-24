Birthday Club
East Gibson School Corporation board meeting discusses restructuring elementary schools

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A special school board meeting was held for the East Gibson School Corporation on Monday.

One thing the board is considering is restructuring the elementary schools. The district has been working with a third party, a group called Administrator Assistance.

That group is to do a corporation wide study.

They say the group will continue to look at the district’s finances for a possible need for a referendum, teacher pay was one topic that was brought up.

They say they also want to hear from as many people as they can concerning how to improve the school.

“Currently, the education fund is running in the red,” says Bill Hochgesang, teacher at Northeast Dubois. “38 teachers do not earn the minimum salary required. Our legislator, a year ago, passed a $40,000 minimum for beginning teacher salaries. You have 38 teachers who are not there.”

Administrative assistance will look through their responses from Monday night’s meeting, and will make recommendations to EGSC in two weeks on June 6.

Victim identified in Owensboro homicide investigation; Teen facing murder charge
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Hopkins Co. tornado victims given new furniture at Ballard Convention Center
Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand
Daviess County Clerks Office offering free public record search
Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case
