Deaconess hosting pediatric COVID booster clinic Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess officials say children 5-11 are now eligible for a COVID booster shot if they had their first dose five months ago.

Deaconess Clinic Pediatrics will be hosting a pediatric booster clinic Wednesday evening from 5 to 8.

It’s happening at the Deaconess Riley Children’s Specialty Center at the Gateway Campus.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled at www.deaconess.com/vaccines by selecting the “booster Pfizer ages 5-11″ appointment type.

Officials say pediatric booster appointments will also be available by appointment on other days at Deaconess Pediatric Urgent Care at Gateway and Deaconess Clinic Henderson.

