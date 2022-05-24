Birthday Club
Deaconess hosting pediatric COVID booster clinic Wednesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess officials say children 5-11 are now eligible for a COVID booster shot if they had their first dose five months ago.

Deaconess Clinic Pediatrics will be hosting a pediatric booster clinic Wednesday evening from 5 to 8.

It’s happening at the Deaconess Riley Children’s Specialty Center at the Gateway Campus.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled at www.deaconess.com/vaccines by selecting the “booster Pfizer ages 5-11″ appointment type.

Officials say pediatric booster appointments will also be available by appointment on other days at Deaconess Pediatric Urgent Care at Gateway and Deaconess Clinic Henderson.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

