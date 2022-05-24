A.M. Clouds; P.M. Clearing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps climb into the upper 70s. Tonight, becoming cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Wednesday, showers mixing with scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 70s. There is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, the primary severe weather threat.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with additional showers and scattered thunderstorms as high temps drop into the lower 70s. There is a marginal risk for isolated afternoon severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, the primary severe weather threat.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.