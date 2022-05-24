On alert for severe storms, heavy rainfall Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A warm front will lift north of the Tri-State on Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday. We are on alert for a few strong/severe storms and heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The atmosphere will become very moist and unstable through the day. Best timing for storms will be in the afternoon and evening, but a few could appear early Wednesday morning. Thursday will also be wet, with a continuing chance of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be a bit cooler--around 72. By Friday, the storm system will begin to pull away to the east. We will still see some clouds and a threat for showers on Friday with highs near 70. The Memorial Day weekend will be sunny and dry with temperatures climbing from the upper 70s on Saturday to the mid 80s on Sunday and near 90 on Monday.

