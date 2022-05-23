Wabash Valley College Baseball headed back to NJCAA Nationals, after District Title

MT. CARMEL, IL. (WFIE) - Wabash Valley College has long been one of the perennial powers in junior college Division One baseball. On Sunday, they proved once again, why they’re worth of that accolade.

The Warriors won the NJCAA Midwest District championship, with not one, but two victories, over another junior college powerhouse program, Iowa Western.

WVC entered Sunday, with one loss, in the double elimination district tournament, meaning another loss would end their season. Meanwhile, Iowa Western had yet to lose, and had already beaten the Warriors, in the opening round, 12-4, which put Wabash Valley into the elimination bracket.

The Warriors never panicked though, routing John A. Logan College 13-0 on Thursday, and South Suburban College 11-1 on Saturday, to put themselves into the championship round. They then had to beat Iowa Western twice.

Wabash Valley came out firing on all cylinders on Sunday, posting 21 runs, for a 21-4 blowout win over Iowa Western. That was the fifth time this season, WVC has scored 20 or more runs, in a game. That win, then forced a winner-take-all, championship game against the Reivers, immediately thereafter.

Head coach Rob Fournier’s team carried their winning momentum right into that winner-take-all championship game, and with a trip to the NJCAA Nationals on the line, the Warriors defeated the Reivers again, 9-1, to win the district title.

With the district championship win, Wabash Valley baseball now heads to the NJCAA Division One National tournament, in Grand Junction, Colorado. That tournament starts on Saturday, and it runs through June 4.

While in Grand Junction, Fournier, the Warriors’ long-time head coach, is slated to be inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

With 26 years of service under his belt, Rob Fournier’s teams have experienced immense success on the field and in the classroom. In his first year in 1996, he helped turn around a 12-34 team to a 37-16 mark in 1997. Since then, the standard of winning has remained intact. In the past 24 seasons, the Warriors have been ranked consistently in the Top-25 in the country and his teams have won 30 or more games every year. Fournier’s teams have over fifteen 40+ win seasons and have captured 13 regular season Great Rivers Athletic Conference titles. Fournier led the 2017 Warrior team to a third-place finish at the NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series Championship. The 2019 team won 49 consecutive games and spent 8 weeks ranked at No. 1. The 2020 team also spent 3 weeks ranked No. 1 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Fournier has won the GRAC Coach of the Year Award 11 times.

In the past 24 seasons, the Warriors have sent players to four-year schools in the SEC, Big 12, MVC, C-USA, Sun Belt, Big 10, A-Sun, OVC and many others. Fournier has also developed players athletically and academically to play professionally, including helping 93 players get drafted or sign professional contracts. Fournier has accumulated 1,047 career wins and counting thus far.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.