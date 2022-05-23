VCSO: Crews on scene at gas line rupture on Windemere Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a gas line has ruptured on Windermere Drive.

They are asking people to please avoid the area as crews work on the situation.

VCSO says CenterPoint Energy is on scene along with the Evansville Fire Department.

According to a social media post, the area is contained and officials will give updates as needed.

