Vanderburgh Co. attempted murder trial underway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The attempted murder trial began Monday for a man who is accused of shooting 29-year-old Katie Clark back in September of 2021.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Clark was found around 4 a.m. lying along the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
Clark was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery and is still alive.
[Previous Story: Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds]
Christopher T. Britton was arrested for attempted murder in the shooting investigation.
Deputies say during the course of the investigation, Britton was developed as a suspect and interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office. After the interview and examination of the evidence, Britton was arrested and booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.