Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Vanderburgh Co. attempted murder trial underway

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The attempted murder trial began Monday for a man who is accused of shooting 29-year-old Katie Clark back in September of 2021.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Clark was found around 4 a.m. lying along the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Clark was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery and is still alive.

[Previous Story: Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds]

Christopher T. Britton was arrested for attempted murder in the shooting investigation.

Christopher Britton.
Christopher Britton.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Deputies say during the course of the investigation, Britton was developed as a suspect and interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office. After the interview and examination of the evidence, Britton was arrested and booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Carolina Avenue in...
Police: Father-son dispute escalates into shooting on Evansville’s west side
Denali Thomas
Teen arrested after shooting at EPD officer, police say
Victim identified in Owensboro homicide investigation; Teen facing murder charge
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Castle seniors attend bittersweet senior walk; 2015 ATV victim would've graduated in 2022
Newburgh principal shares bittersweet moment, attends senior walk for late daughter’s graduating class

Latest News

Closure on Audubon Parkway in Daviess Co. to begin Monday
Newburgh’s annual 4th of July firework show canceled
Madisonville man wins a Kentucky Lottery jackpot.
Madisonville man wins $227K jackpot playing Kentucky Lottery online
Dispatch: Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway Monday morning
Dispatch: Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway Monday morning