Vanderburgh Co. attempted murder trial underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The attempted murder trial began Monday for a man who is accused of shooting 29-year-old Katie Clark back in September of 2021.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Clark was found around 4 a.m. lying along the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Clark was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery and is still alive.

Christopher T. Britton was arrested for attempted murder in the shooting investigation.

Christopher Britton. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Deputies say during the course of the investigation, Britton was developed as a suspect and interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office. After the interview and examination of the evidence, Britton was arrested and booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail.

