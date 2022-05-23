Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for a former Evansville Police Department civilian employee.

Back in April, Gregory Galka pled not guilty to 12 counts of child molesting.

Gregory Galka (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Officers say Galka has been a civilian IT employee with the department since August of last year. He was on administrative leave with EPD after his arrest.

Officials say his pre-trial conference is set for October 26 and his jury trial is set to begin November 30.

