Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for a former Evansville Police Department civilian employee.

Back in April, Gregory Galka pled not guilty to 12 counts of child molesting.

Gregory Galka
Gregory Galka(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

[Previous Story: EPD employee pleads not guilty to child molesting charges]

Officers say Galka has been a civilian IT employee with the department since August of last year. He was on administrative leave with EPD after his arrest.

[Previous Story: EPD: IT employee for police department charged with child molesting]

Officials say his pre-trial conference is set for October 26 and his jury trial is set to begin November 30.

