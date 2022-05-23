Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for a former Evansville Police Department civilian employee.
Back in April, Gregory Galka pled not guilty to 12 counts of child molesting.
Officers say Galka has been a civilian IT employee with the department since August of last year. He was on administrative leave with EPD after his arrest.
Officials say his pre-trial conference is set for October 26 and his jury trial is set to begin November 30.
