Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many families are still having a hard time finding baby formula of all kinds.

Jason Gerteisen’s family has been on the lookout for the brand they use for their baby. Their youngest of five, Wyatt, is almost one, and Gerteisen says he’s never experienced a shortage like this.

“I can never remember a time when we couldn’t find the formula we needed,”Gerteisen said.

Wyatt uses a specific brand, they’ve found other kinds give him rashes.

“If we switch formulas, he’s not going to get the nutrition he needs because he’s spitting it all up and he’s having miserable reactions, his skin breaks out,” Gerteisen said.

For the past several months, he says it’s been really tough to find what they need. They’re down to about two cans.

“In March, I think we went almost a month when we couldn’t find his formula,” he said.

Seeing the shelves nearly empty, Gerteisen says it’s tough to understand how U.S. officials didn’t get ahead of this.

He says he’s feeling let down.

“We made it to the moon, we have Elon Musk ready to go to Mars tomorrow. How could this happen? How could we drop the ball?” Gerteisen asked. “The government’s job as the FDA was to already have eyes on stuff like this happening.”

As an experienced father of five, Gerteisen says he can’t imagine how new parents must feel.

“You get a newborn and it’s like, let’s try this formula, that didn’t work, let’s try that formula,” said Gerteisen. “You can’t do that now, because there’s only two kinds of formula available!”

On top of that, varying costs between stores. Those extra couple bucks can be make or break for some.

“There were two cans of the Happy Baby formula left at Meijer when I went, I left one just because I felt like hey, if there’s another parent out there that needs it, I don’t want to take the last one,” he said.

Gerteisen just hopes more shipments will come soon.

An air shipment of baby formula from Europe arrived this morning at the Indianapolis airport.

The Biden administration says the first shipments will go to hospitals and pharmacies.

14 News reached out to our area hospitals, and officials say they haven’t gotten word on if we’ll get some here.

