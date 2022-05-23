Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand

Newscast recording
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many families are still having a hard time finding baby formula of all kinds.

Jason Gerteisen’s family has been on the lookout for the brand they use for their baby. Their youngest of five, Wyatt, is almost one, and Gerteisen says he’s never experienced a shortage like this.

“I can never remember a time when we couldn’t find the formula we needed,”Gerteisen said.

Wyatt uses a specific brand, they’ve found other kinds give him rashes.

“If we switch formulas, he’s not going to get the nutrition he needs because he’s spitting it all up and he’s having miserable reactions, his skin breaks out,” Gerteisen said.

For the past several months, he says it’s been really tough to find what they need. They’re down to about two cans.

“In March, I think we went almost a month when we couldn’t find his formula,” he said.

Seeing the shelves nearly empty, Gerteisen says it’s tough to understand how U.S. officials didn’t get ahead of this.

He says he’s feeling let down.

“We made it to the moon, we have Elon Musk ready to go to Mars tomorrow. How could this happen? How could we drop the ball?” Gerteisen asked. “The government’s job as the FDA was to already have eyes on stuff like this happening.”

As an experienced father of five, Gerteisen says he can’t imagine how new parents must feel.

“You get a newborn and it’s like, let’s try this formula, that didn’t work, let’s try that formula,” said Gerteisen. “You can’t do that now, because there’s only two kinds of formula available!”

On top of that, varying costs between stores. Those extra couple bucks can be make or break for some.

“There were two cans of the Happy Baby formula left at Meijer when I went, I left one just because I felt like hey, if there’s another parent out there that needs it, I don’t want to take the last one,” he said.

Gerteisen just hopes more shipments will come soon.

An air shipment of baby formula from Europe arrived this morning at the Indianapolis airport.

[Related Story: 78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US]

The Biden administration says the first shipments will go to hospitals and pharmacies.

14 News reached out to our area hospitals, and officials say they haven’t gotten word on if we’ll get some here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Carolina Avenue in...
Police: Father-son dispute escalates into shooting on Evansville’s west side
Denali Thomas
Teen arrested after shooting at EPD officer, police say
Victim identified in Owensboro homicide investigation; Teen facing murder charge
Victim identified in Owensboro homicide investigation; Teen facing murder charge
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Castle seniors attend bittersweet senior walk; 2015 ATV victim would've graduated in 2022
Newburgh principal shares bittersweet moment, attends senior walk for late daughter’s graduating class

Latest News

Daviess County Clerks Office offering free public record search
Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case
Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case
Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand
Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand
Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case
VCSO: Crews respond to gas line rupture on Windemere Dr.