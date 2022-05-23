Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna remain jailed on racketeering charges in Atlanta following a court hearing in the wide-ranging gang case.

A judge denied bond Monday for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened.

A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, has been postponed until next month. Both rappers were charged in a sweeping indictment along with 26 others for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law as members of a violent street gang that prosecutors say committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings.

Attorneys for the two men deny the accusations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Carolina Avenue in...
Police: Father-son dispute escalates into shooting on Evansville’s west side
Denali Thomas
Teen arrested after shooting at EPD officer, police say
Victim identified in Owensboro homicide investigation; Teen facing murder charge
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Castle seniors attend bittersweet senior walk; 2015 ATV victim would've graduated in 2022
Newburgh principal shares bittersweet moment, attends senior walk for late daughter’s graduating class

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws
VCSO: Crews on scene at gas line rupture on Windemere Dr.
VCSO: Crews on scene at gas line rupture on Windemere Dr.
The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn...
Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP’s Madison Cawthorn
An onlooker stands near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022....
4 people fall off California cliff; 1 dead and 2 badly hurt