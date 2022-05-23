Birthday Club
Part of US 41 to shut down in Gibson Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police will be shutting down parts of US 41 in Gibson County on Tuesday.

That will be near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41.

Troopers say several hundred motorcycle riders still be stopping at Love’s Truck Stop at US 41 and Warrenton Road.

We’re told the group is traveling from California to Washington DC to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The motorcyclists are scheduled for a gas stop and quick break at Love’s Truck Stop before continuing east on I-64 to Corydon.

Troopers say the group is expected to arrive around 2:20 p.m. and will leave at approximately 3:05 p.m.

ISP asks those planning to show their support to find a safe place off the roadway.

They say parking along I-64 is prohibited.

Approximately 2:20 p.m. (CST) - Highways expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes.

  • US 41 northbound will be closed just south of I-64 while motorcyclists exit I-64 east to US 41 north.
  • US 41 southbound lanes will be closed at Warrenton Road while motorcyclists turn west onto Warrenton Road to Love’s Truck Stop.

Approximately 3:05 p.m. (CST) - Highways expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes.

  • US 41 southbound lanes at Warrenton Road will be closed while motorcyclists leave Love’s Truck Stop and ride south to I-64 east.
  • I-64 east just west of US 41 will be closed while motorcyclists enter I-64 east from US 41S.

