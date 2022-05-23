Owensboro looking for input on proposed transit route modifications
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro wants your opinion on the proposed transit route modifications.
There’s a public hearing at 5 Monday night in the commission chambers inside Owensboro City Hall.
The proposed modifications will affect the fixed-route services.
Click here to view the map, which includes two new routes.
