Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Owensboro looking for input on proposed transit route modifications

Owensboro Transit.
Owensboro Transit.
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro wants your opinion on the proposed transit route modifications.

There’s a public hearing at 5 Monday night in the commission chambers inside Owensboro City Hall.

The proposed modifications will affect the fixed-route services.

Click here to view the map, which includes two new routes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Carolina Avenue in...
Police: Father-son dispute escalates into shooting on Evansville’s west side
Denali Thomas
Teen arrested after shooting at EPD officer, police say
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Castle seniors attend bittersweet senior walk; 2015 ATV victim would've graduated in 2022
Newburgh principal shares bittersweet moment, attends senior walk for late daughter’s graduating class
OPD charges 17 yr. old with murder following Friday shooting

Latest News

EVSC graduation ceremonies happening this week
EVSC graduation ceremonies happening this week
EPD investigating weekend stabbing
Man accused of fast food shooting to be sentenced
Man accused of fast food shooting to be sentenced
Monday Sunrise Headlines 5/23
Monday Sunrise Headlines