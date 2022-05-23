Birthday Club
Newburgh’s annual 4th of July firework show canceled

Fireworks on Newburgh Riverfront canceled for 4th of July
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fourth of July will not light up the Newburgh Riverfront this year.

Historic Newburgh officials say they will not be holding their annual fireworks show.

They say the decision was made after several months of discussions.

They say, in recent years, they’ve struggled to find volunteers and funding for the event.

Since they do not have a backup location in another area of town that meets similar safety criteria, they say they had to cancel.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

