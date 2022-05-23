Newburgh’s annual 4th of July firework show canceled

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fourth of July will not light up the Newburgh Riverfront this year.

Historic Newburgh officials say they will not be holding their annual fireworks show.

They say the decision was made after several months of discussions.

They say, in recent years, they’ve struggled to find volunteers and funding for the event.

Since they do not have a backup location in another area of town that meets similar safety criteria, they say they had to cancel.

