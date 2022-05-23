Mostly Cloudy, Cool

Birthday Club
5/20 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures will remain below normal Monday as high temps only reach the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, partly cloudy and cool as lows drop into the mid-50s.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s. Tuesday night, becoming cloudy with a chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms late.

Wednesday, showers mixing with scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 70s. There is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, the primary severe weather threat.

