Mostly Cloudy, Cool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures will remain below normal Monday as high temps only reach the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, partly cloudy and cool as lows drop into the mid-50s.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s. Tuesday night, becoming cloudy with a chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms late.

Wednesday, showers mixing with scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 70s. There is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, the primary severe weather threat.

