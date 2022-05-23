Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A teen is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he fired a gun at an officer. It happened early Sunday morning at the corner pocket bar in Evansville.

We could learn more information today on a homicide investigation in Owensboro. A teen was arrested Saturday and is facing a murder charge.

President Biden’s trip to Asia continues this morning. He’s in japan where he’s announcing a new economic alliance with a dozen Asian nations.

Summer is almost here and that means school will be out! Some Tri-State schools are having graduation ceremonies tonight!

