Monday Sunrise Headlines 5/23
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A teen is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he fired a gun at an officer. It happened early Sunday morning at the corner pocket bar in Evansville.

We could learn more information today on a homicide investigation in Owensboro. A teen was arrested Saturday and is facing a murder charge.

President Biden’s trip to Asia continues this morning. He’s in japan where he’s announcing a new economic alliance with a dozen Asian nations.

Summer is almost here and that means school will be out! Some Tri-State schools are having graduation ceremonies tonight!

