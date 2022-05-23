Mild temps, rain mid-week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Northeast winds kept temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Monday. Tuesday morning lows will dip into the middle 50s. Partly sunny skies through the afternoon on Tuesday, but clouds will increase with a chance of showers and storms late. Showers and storms are most likely on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. Locally heavy rainfall looks like the main threat, along with lightning. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will stay in the low to middle 70s. Still a chance for some early rain on Friday, otherwise partly sunny with a high of 70. At this point, the Memorial Day weekend looks mainly dry and pleasant with highs in the lower 70s on Saturday and the lower 80s on Sunday. Memorial Day will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

