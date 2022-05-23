Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Mild temps, rain mid-week

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Northeast winds kept temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Monday.  Tuesday morning lows will dip into the middle 50s.   Partly sunny skies through the afternoon on Tuesday, but clouds will increase with a chance of showers and storms late.   Showers and storms are most likely on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front moves into the area.  Locally heavy rainfall looks like the main threat, along with lightning.  Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will stay in the low to middle 70s.   Still a chance for some early rain on Friday, otherwise partly sunny with a high of 70.   At this point, the Memorial Day weekend looks mainly dry and pleasant with highs in the lower 70s on Saturday and the lower 80s on Sunday.  Memorial Day will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Carolina Avenue in...
Police: Father-son dispute escalates into shooting on Evansville’s west side
Denali Thomas
Teen arrested after shooting at EPD officer, police say
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Teen facing murder charge after Owensboro shooting
Castle seniors attend bittersweet senior walk; 2015 ATV victim would've graduated in 2022
Newburgh principal shares bittersweet moment, attends senior walk for late daughter’s graduating class

Latest News

Mostly Cloudy, Cool
14 First Alert 5/23 - Midday
14 First Alert 5/23 - Midday
14 First Alert 5/23
14 First Alert 5/23
5/20 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
Cool and quiet start to the week, rain likely Wednesday