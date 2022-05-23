Man accused of fast food shooting to be sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of an Evansville drive-thru shooting is set to be sentenced Monday.

Officials with the prosecutor’s office say 27-year-old Jerome Height pled guilty to last year’s McDonald’s shooting in April.

Jerome Height (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities found a victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds on Washington Avenue.

Officials say surveillance footage showed the victim was in the drive-thru paying for food when he was hit by gunfire.

We’ll have Height’s sentencing tonight on 14 Mews.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.