Man accused of fast food shooting to be sentenced
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of an Evansville drive-thru shooting is set to be sentenced Monday.
Officials with the prosecutor’s office say 27-year-old Jerome Height pled guilty to last year’s McDonald’s shooting in April.
Authorities found a victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds on Washington Avenue.
Officials say surveillance footage showed the victim was in the drive-thru paying for food when he was hit by gunfire.
We’ll have Height’s sentencing tonight on 14 Mews.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.