Mainline Delta service returning to EVV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you fly out of Evansville Regional Airport this summer it could be on a bigger plane.

EVV officials say Delta’s mainline service from Evansville to Atlanta will return in June.

They say the flights will be on Boeing’s 717 airplanes.

We’re told those can hold more than a hundred passengers.

EVV to ATL flights are currently serviced by regional jets.

Those hold less than a hundred passengers.

