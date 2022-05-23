Birthday Club
Mainline Delta service returning to EVV

Mainline Delta service returning to EVV
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you fly out of Evansville Regional Airport this summer it could be on a bigger plane.

EVV officials say Delta’s mainline service from Evansville to Atlanta will return in June.

They say the flights will be on Boeing’s 717 airplanes.

We’re told those can hold more than a hundred passengers.

EVV to ATL flights are currently serviced by regional jets.

Those hold less than a hundred passengers.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

