Madisonville wins $227K jackpot playing Kentucky Lottery online

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Lottery announced that a Madisonville man has won over $227,000.

They tell us the man wishes to remain anonymous.

In late April, the man said he won an Instant Play game online.

He told lottery officials the first person he called was his financial planner.

The Hopkins County man drove to the lottery headquarters on May 10 to pick up his winnings.

According to a press release, he received a check for $161,407 after taxes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.