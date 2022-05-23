Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz hit a new stumbling block when a potential juror wore a T-shirt potentially prejudicial to his case.

The woman wore a burgundy and silver T-shirt on Monday saying Teachers Strong and two hashtags referring to Cruz’s 2018 murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Those are the school’s colors, and such T-shirts were ubiquitous in South Florida long after the shooting.

The judge dismissed not only the woman, but nine other potential jurors who were in her group.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders. The jury will decide whether he gets a sentence of death or life in prison.

