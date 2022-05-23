Birthday Club
Gary Solomon Commits to USI Men’s Basketball

...
...(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI men’s basketball has another commitment to its 2022-23 roster. Gary Solomon, a 6′5″, 200 lb. guard, from Henry Ford junior college, in Michigan, committed to head coach Stan Gouard’s Eagle program on Sunday.

Solomon led NJCAA Division II with 223 total assists. For the season, he averaged 14 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Solomon was a sophomore this past season, so he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

According to the website Verbal Commits, USI has gotten five other commitments during this offseason.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

