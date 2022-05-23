Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville economic expert reacts to stock market falls

Evansville economic expert reacts to stock market falls
Evansville economic expert reacts to stock market falls(KOLO)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are growing concerns about the state of the economy with the stock market sliding to new lows since 2020.

The stock market keeps hitting new lows, while the prices of everything from gas to groceries keep going up.

Experts are calling it a “volatile market.”

On Friday, the S&P 500 index entered the bear market territory, a 20% decline from a recent peak.

The Dow Jones also dropped over 1,000 points, its biggest loss since 2020.

Old National Bank’s Chief Economist Matthew Finn says for now, investors should play it safe.

“Now is not the time, during market volatility, now is not the time, to take large bets,” said Finn. “Now is the time to take risk off of your portfolio.”

Finn says the past two years created a perfect storm for inflationary pressure.

Putting a lot of money into the economy to improve it during peak pandemic, the economy then opening back up, and the crisis in Ukraine causing an imbalance in the costs of energy and food all contributing.

“The economy’s going to slow down,” said Finn. “We’ve jacked it up with zero percent interest rates and lots of money. When you pull that back, it’s going to take some time for the market to work through that.”

Despite the market’s unpredictability, Finn says don’t panic about your finances.

“Be disciplined,” he said. “Have a plan and stick to it.”

Finn says it’s actually a great time to stay in the market. For regular investors, when the market takes a dip, you’re buying low.

“Investors tend to panic sometimes and want to get out of the market when it falls, but if you have a disciplined plan, even if it’s not part of your 401K. If you’re just a regular investor in the market, now is precisely the time to keep after it,” Finn said.

History shows the market has been through worse, and Finn says it’ll recover again.

“We’ll work our way out of it, we always do,” he said. “There’s always innovation, there’s always something. We’ll work our way out of it, it just takes time. It’s way too early to panic.”

Finn says financial literacy is a big part of investing. He says most banks offer courses or videos that teach the basics of finance if you’d like to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Carolina Avenue in...
Police: Father-son dispute escalates into shooting on Evansville’s west side
OPD charges 17 yr. old with murder following Friday shooting
53-year-old Dennis Rigdon of Sturgis.
Deputies: Sturgis man arrested for intention to perform ‘mass shooting’
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash near Lloyd Expressway & Boehne Camp Rd.
EPD: 1 person taken to hospital after crash near Lloyd & Boehne Camp Rd.
Castle seniors attend bittersweet senior walk; 2015 ATV victim would've graduated in 2022
Newburgh principal shares bittersweet moment, attends senior walk for late daughter’s graduating class

Latest News

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Four Freedoms Monument along the Evansville riverfront...
Abortion rights activists organize protest along Evansville riverfront
Teen arrested after shooting at EPD officer, police say
Teen arrested after shooting at EPD officer, police say
Denali Thomas
Teen arrested after shooting at EPD officer, police say
Henderson Summerfest aims to help raise awareness about local charities
Henderson Summerfest aims to help raise awareness about local charities