Evansville City Council considering resolution for safe crossing on I-69 project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council will consider supporting a change to the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project.

A resolution calling for the addition of a safe way across the new bridge for pedestrians was on Monday’s city council agenda.

The resolution, which will be introduced by council president Zac Heronemus, would solidify the council’s support for what they call an active transportation crossing.

It would allow travelers to walk or bike across the bridge safely.

”We believe it’s important for connectivity,” Heronemus says. “We believe it’s important for recreational tourism, and we believe it’s important for the economic development of our community.”

The end of the resolution calls for that crossing to connect with bicycle routes and trails.

Monday’s city council meeting began at 5:30 p.m.

