Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville City Council considering resolution for safe crossing on I-69 project

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council will consider supporting a change to the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project.

A resolution calling for the addition of a safe way across the new bridge for pedestrians was on Monday’s city council agenda.

The resolution, which will be introduced by council president Zac Heronemus, would solidify the council’s support for what they call an active transportation crossing.

It would allow travelers to walk or bike across the bridge safely.

”We believe it’s important for connectivity,” Heronemus says. “We believe it’s important for recreational tourism, and we believe it’s important for the economic development of our community.”

The end of the resolution calls for that crossing to connect with bicycle routes and trails.

Monday’s city council meeting began at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Carolina Avenue in...
Police: Father-son dispute escalates into shooting on Evansville’s west side
Denali Thomas
Teen arrested after shooting at EPD officer, police say
Victim identified in Owensboro homicide investigation; Teen facing murder charge
Victim identified in Owensboro homicide investigation; Teen facing murder charge
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Castle seniors attend bittersweet senior walk; 2015 ATV victim would've graduated in 2022
Newburgh principal shares bittersweet moment, attends senior walk for late daughter’s graduating class

Latest News

Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand
Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand
Daviess County Clerks Office offering free public record search
Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case
Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case
Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand
Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand
Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case
VCSO: Crews respond to gas line rupture on Windemere Dr.