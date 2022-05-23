EPD investigating weekend stabbing
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a stabbing.
It happened early Saturday morning on Cheyenne Drive.
A daughter reported her father had been stabbed, and he then went to Vann Park Apartments.
Officers say the man was found there with a cut on his arm.
He was taken to the hospital.
Police reports show a knife was found at the Cheyenne Drive location.
