Dubois Co. Health Dept. offering COVID booster for children 5 to 11

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County health officials say children aged five to 11 are now eligible for a booster dose of COVID vaccine.

This is following the authorization from the FDA and CDC.

[CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11]

The Indiana Department of Health says vaccine providers can start administering boosters to this age group who last had a vaccine at least five months ago.

Officials say the booster for the five to 11-year-old age group will be given inside the Dubois County Health Department between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Patients are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to their appointment.

