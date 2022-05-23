Birthday Club
Dubois Co. Health Dept. offering COVID booster for children 5 to 11

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County health officials say children aged five to 11 are now eligible for a booster dose of COVID vaccine.

This is following the authorization from the FDA and CDC.

[CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11]

The Indiana Department of Health says vaccine providers can start administering boosters to this age group who last had a vaccine at least five months ago.

Officials say the booster for the five to 11-year-old age group will be given inside the Dubois County Health Department between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Patients are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to their appointment.

