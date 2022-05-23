Dubois Co. Health Dept. offering COVID booster for children 5 to 11
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County health officials say children aged five to 11 are now eligible for a booster dose of COVID vaccine.
This is following the authorization from the FDA and CDC.
The Indiana Department of Health says vaccine providers can start administering boosters to this age group who last had a vaccine at least five months ago.
Officials say the booster for the five to 11-year-old age group will be given inside the Dubois County Health Department between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Patients are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to their appointment.
