Daviess County Clerks Office offering free public record search

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Clerks Office says they are offering a free public record search through a service called eCCLIX.

They say you will have to setup an account to access the system, but there are no limits on the number of searches per day.

The system is available to businesses and individuals researching documents.

For those who are interested, you should follow these steps:

Visit https://www.daviessky.org/

Click the picture of the county in the upper left corner.

Scroll down and select ‘Free Records Search’

Questions? Contact the Clerk’s Office at (270) 685-8434 Ext. 3.

