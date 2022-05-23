Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Daviess County Clerks Office offering free public record search

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Clerks Office says they are offering a free public record search through a service called eCCLIX.

They say you will have to setup an account to access the system, but there are no limits on the number of searches per day.

The system is available to businesses and individuals researching documents.

For those who are interested, you should follow these steps:

  • Visit https://www.daviessky.org/
  • Click the picture of the county in the upper left corner.
  • Scroll down and select ‘Free Records Search’
  • Questions? Contact the Clerk’s Office at (270) 685-8434 Ext. 3.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Carolina Avenue in...
Police: Father-son dispute escalates into shooting on Evansville’s west side
Denali Thomas
Teen arrested after shooting at EPD officer, police say
Victim identified in Owensboro homicide investigation; Teen facing murder charge
Victim identified in Owensboro homicide investigation; Teen facing murder charge
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Evansville storms knock over trees, damage property
Castle seniors attend bittersweet senior walk; 2015 ATV victim would've graduated in 2022
Newburgh principal shares bittersweet moment, attends senior walk for late daughter’s graduating class

Latest News

Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand
Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand
Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case
Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case
Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand
Tri-state family struggles to find formula; went a month without finding their brand
Trial date set for former EPD civilian employee in child molestation case
VCSO: Crews respond to gas line rupture on Windemere Dr.