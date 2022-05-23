Daviess Co. softball hopes to repeat as 3rd Region champions

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The KHSAA softball postseason is now in full swing. With the 3rd Region Tournament set to get underway on Saturday, one of the favorites to win this year is Daviess County.

The Panthers already claimed the 9th District Championship, winning 8-1 over Owensboro Catholic on Friday night.

In recent years, Daviess County has been no stranger to postseason success, advancing to the KHSAA Sweet 16 the past two seasons. This run also includes last year’s appearance in the state championship game.

Combined with their talent and postseason experience, the Panthers feel like they have what it takes to make a third straight trip to the state tournament.

“This is an old group, so they’ve been through the fire and they’ve been in a lot of big games,” Daviess County head softball coach John Biggs said. “There’s something to be said when things get a little tough, if things get tight, those kids that have been in those situations, and those kids that have been in our program know what to expect. With what we have returning, we thought we had the capability to make some noise.”

“I think we do have what it takes,” Daviess County senior Katie Mewes said. “We all have the drive, and we all really want it really bad again this year. Last year, it gave us a taste of it, and we really want to go all the way this year.”

Daviess County will square off against Meade County in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament.

Game time is set for Saturday at approximately 4 p.m.

All 3rd Region games will be played at Owensboro Catholic High School.

