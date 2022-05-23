Crews called to fire at Vanderburgh Co. home over weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A gas meter caught fire on the side of a Vanderburgh County home over the weekend.

German Township fire officials say it happened just before 2 Saturday afternoon on Bromm Road.

Officials posted about it on their Facebook page, saying crews found the gas meter on fire. They say flames were moving up the side of the house into the attic.

Officials say the gas was shut off and those flames put out.

No one was hurt.

