Closure on Audubon Parkway in Daviess Co. to begin Monday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Audubon Parkway will be closed starting Monday for concrete repairs.

They say drivers should anticipate closure of the eastbound slow lane at mile marker 16 at the Audubon Parkway.

KYTC says the repairs are necessary for concrete repairs that have deteriorated.

The work is just east of the Daviess/Henderson line County at mile marker 16.

They expect work to finish by Wednesday, May 25.

