Abortion rights activists organize protest along Evansville riverfront

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Four Freedoms Monument along the Evansville riverfront...
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Four Freedoms Monument along the Evansville riverfront in support of abortion rights on Sunday afternoon.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The leaked Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade has caused protests across the country, including in the Tri-State.

On Sunday afternoon, protesters gathered at the Four Freedoms Monument on the Evansville riverfront and then lined up along Riverside Drive, chanting and holding signs.

Protesters say women aren’t the only ones affected by Roe v. Wade, so they were happy to see that women weren’t the only ones participating in the protest. They say their message is especially important considering other things going on in the country.

“It’s definitely been a hot topic, especially with the formula shortage going on,” said Kendall March, one of the protesters who attended Sunday’s rally. “There’s actually plenty of lawmakers that are voting against helping with this formula shortage, while they’re also wanting to force people to continue their pregnancies.”

Protesters say they were happy with the turnout, and they encouraged people to vote to let their voices be heard.

