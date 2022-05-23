Birthday Club
10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Haleigh Shadrick was the tenth smallest baby in the world to survive, and she’s now graduating from North High School.

Haleigh weighed just 10.9 ounces. She’s now 22 years old and weighs 62 pounds.

Leslie Shadrick says that she’s proud to see her daughter reach this milestone.

“We hate her to see her leave, because we know she’s safe here and things has been great here,” Leslie says. “We’re also proud to be able to move onto the next step.”

Haleigh says she’s excited to get the Iphone 13, and continue playing sports.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

